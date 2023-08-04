Three years after Beirut Port blast, Lebanon is still drowning in impunity

“We are all victims [of the August 4, 2020 Beirut Port blast]. The only martyrs are the first responders who sacrificed their lives because they were merely carrying out their duty.”



With these sober yet potent words, Paul Naggar summed up the Lebanese ruling establishment’s responsibility for one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions, which killed his three-year-old daughter Alexandra and 200 others and injured thousands, leaving behind $15 billion in material damages and even more in terms of traumatic scars.



It is indeed appalling that even three years since that fateful day, the families of the victims, Lebanese people in general and the world at large are yet to know the full details of the blast. Even more insulting is that the judicial investigation has stalled, as the ruling elites protected by Hezbollah refuse to allow a full disclosure and let the investigators get to the bottom of the conspiracy to bring the culprits to justice.



Shamefully, the prosecutor general, who himself is implicated in the crime, has released all the suspects - some of whom with dual nationalities have fled the country with the help of their adopted embassies.



Looking into the Beirut Port explosion and the dozens, if not hundreds, of crimes that have been perpetrated in Lebanon in the last three decades and probably more, one is left with the ominous reality that this is a country drowning in impunity and that the search here is not for truth but for justice.





Gullible citizens refuse to admit that many of the murders and explosions that they have witnessed, including the one at Beirut Port, are clearly connected to Hezbollah and the Syrian regime. Yet, they keep demanding the truth, fully aware that the Lebanese judiciary, or at least most of it, is no less corrupt than the so-called political elite that appointed it.



The murderers of Rafik Hariri, the former Prime Minster of Lebanon who was assassinated with a one-ton blast in February 2005, are not unknown to the Lebanese and to the global justice network. The Special Tribunal for Lebanon was clear in indicting the Hezbollah brass for the assassination of Hariri, led by Mustafa Badreddine who plotted and carried out the killing, and the murders of pro-sovereignty Lebanese politicians and activists.



Yet, instead of bringing the criminals to justice, the Lebanese state was complicit with its inaction, allowing Hezbollah to brazenly name a public square in the southern suburbs of Beirut after Badreddine was killed in Syria by Qassem Soleimani, the former head of Quds Force, a branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Impunity also extends to all forms of criminal activities, ranging from drugs and weapons smuggled from Syria by Hezbollah and its allies to white collar crimes.



Yet another case in point of this culture of lawlessness is Riad Salameh, the former governor of the Lebanese central bank, who ended his 30-year tenure last week. He has been accused by the French and German judicial authorities of money laundering and other financial crimes, yet, in spite of such damning accusations, he was allowed to march out of office to celebratory music, as the ruling oligarchs brought in his deputy to do their bidding afresh.



Salameh’s example also applies to former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn who engineered his Hollywood-style escape from Japan by buying a get-out-of-jail card from the Lebanese government. He has since managed to evade an Interpol red-corner notice against him.



For the last few years, a number of murders have been carried out across Lebanon, and the government has refused to properly investigate or even acknowledge the possibility of these crimes being part of a wider cover-up for the Beirut Port blast. Human Rights Watch was clear in its report to underscore the criminal negligence of the Lebanese state in the investigations, or the lack of them, to the murders of Joe Bejjani, Mounir Abou Rjeily, Antoine Dagher and Lokman Slim.





Slim, an ardent champion of human rights and a staunch critic of Hezbollah and its exclusionist mindset, was gunned down in the heart of the Lebanese south, in an area fully controlled by Hezbollah. The surveillance footage and other evidence revealed a convoy of at least seven cars, with some masked people in them, shadowing Slim.



Like Slim, Bejjani the photographer, who was at the port, and Rjeiliy and Dagher, both retired customs officers, had intimate knowledge about the smuggling ring and other illegal activities carried out by Hezbollah and its entourage, including the tons of ammonium nitrate that devastated the Beirut Port on August 4.



Lebanon’s culture of impunity is perhaps more deeply rooted than the Cedar trees that adorn the country’s national flag, as most crimes committed by the politically-connected thugs end up being swept under the rug, either by settling for a lame prison sentence or simply allowing the criminals to get away scot-free by using sectarianism as a pretext or by resorting to physical violence.



Lebanon’s founding myth propagates the image of Lebanon being a mountain refuge for the persecuted minorities to live and prosper. The way things stand now, Lebanon is nothing more than a haven for criminals who have been allowed by the Lebanese themselves to lead them into oblivion.



Amid all this gloom and despondence, one only hopes that justice and the rule of law will soon uproot the culture of impunity that many regrettably celebrate.



