Quran GPT and the dangers of propagating a homogenized version of Islam

Most people, especially those in Western countries or those from Western countries, don’t make the initial assumption that I am a Muslim. I simply don’t fit the profile of what people commonly associate with a Muslim woman within terms of looks and behavior.

Once it is confirmed that I am indeed a Muslim, the next assumption is that I am too secular and not that religious. I remember the look of amazement on my Western colleagues’ faces when, on an outing, I took to a corner in the restaurant to pray. I believe it was bewilderment, mixed albeit with a sense of undeniable admiration. Some might find these assumptions bothersome, while others may call them “Islamophobic.”

Honestly, I find them amusing. Yes, I am a Muslim. Yes, I don’t wear the hijab. And yes, I don’t outwardly show my religiosity. There are 1.8 billion Muslims around the world. The archetype of a Muslim woman manifests itself in various ways. If Barbie can have a million professions and one million looks, why can’t Muslim women!

New AI (artificial intelligence) tools have emerged to help Muslims and non-Muslims know more about Islam. Quran GPT and Hadith GPT are AI chatbots that aim to introduce the two most Holy Muslim sources to the world in a way that is conducive to the true spirit of Islam. Both tools aim to portray the essence of love and peace, which is inherent in Islamic teachings. When you ask the right questions, both the GPTs answer in a calm and collected manner, fitting for a sage.

Agreed that when one strays beyond the confines of the original sources, Quran and Hadith, the tools are unable to assist. Yet, I am confident that the technology will inevitably improve, especially if the founders have access to sufficient finances. And I hope they do. I believe in the nobility of their aim and purity of their intention. I’d like to remind them, however, that the road to hell is also paved with good intentions.

Both Quran GPT and Hadith GPT were initially created to counter Islamophobia, though I have reservations regarding calling prejudice against Muslims a “phobia.” I acknowledge that there are some major and minor hate incidents directed towards innocent Muslims who end up paying for the fanatics.

So, in essence, a general education on the principles of moderate Islam is necessary.

The moot point here is, who decides what is moderate? Also, who gets to identify and advocate for the true spirit of Islam?

In Islam, like in other monotheistic religions, there are various schools of thought, various ideologies and interpretations. Each school of thought claims that it has the closest interpretation of the truth. Muslim scholars, throughout our history, have debated this, with the debate at times surpassing the bounds of civilized discourse and stooping to thinly veiled name-calling. Al Ghazzali declared that Muslim philosophers Avicenna and Al-Farabi were incoherent, only for Averroes to later claim that it was Al Ghazzali himself who was incoherent and inconsistent. Though one may feel that intellectuals are beyond the indiscretions of the riffraff, one will be surprised. Those thinkers left an indelible mark on Muslim history and the fact that they didn’t concede to each other’s opinions of what truth is, only enriches our heritage.

My fear is that the AI Muslim tools that aim to eradicate the roots of hatred directed towards Muslims and to educate Muslims who adhere to a militarized form of Islam, will also eradicate the diversity that inheres within our shared religion. For the AI chatbot to be trained to handle biases against Muslims, it must present a narrative of a singular and uniform Islam that is devoid of multiplicity. This singularity of vision, if it pervades, will become the new accepted dogma that we all must abide by for us to be considered “real Muslims.”

Though I am truly disheartened by the existing hegemony of Salafism, I don’t think that it should be replaced by a more moderate form that still claims its exclusive grasp on truth. Religious totalitarianism should be abolished through discursivity, not through changing one dogma with another.

In Islam, Almighty has provided us with 99 names to refer to Him. The names can be conflicting, such as ‘The Merciful’ and ‘The Avenger.’ In other instances, ‘He is The First and The Last,’ ‘The Manifest and The Hidden.’ All His names refer to Him. His diverse traits should guide us to embrace our diversity — not obliterate it.

