Harnessing the power of youth to drive affirmative climate action

Celebrated Irish author and dramatist George Bernard Shaw had once famously said, “Youth is wasted on the young.” When we’re young, we neither get to experience the ravages of time on things we hold dear (for example our health), nor do we have the wisdom that comes with time to care for the things that are priceless.

However, time is the resource that is all upside-down for the youth of today. Growing up in a rapidly warming planet, they’ve seen the damage to our environment without having to look far. And while they’ve not had the decades of developing solutions and implementing action that previous generations had, they’ve been promptly ushered into the starting stalls of the climate regulating race, with the hope of the world pinned on them.

It would be daunting for anyone to ‘save the world’, so no wonder that eco-anxiety is a genuine concern. ‘Great expectations: Arab youth’s sustainability priorities’ 1, an Economist Impact report supported by the Arab Youth Center, notes that 70 percent of Arab youth have felt anxious about the future of the environment and the impact of climate change, though they are also taking action. Almost all (98 percent) of young Arabs surveyed say they have made environmentally conscious lifestyle choices over the past year, including reducing food wastage, limiting water and energy use and recycling household waste.

Young individuals all around us are inspiring us to think differently, mandating urgency from the public and private sectors, and driving positive impact in their personal capacity. They are some of the strongest changemakers we have in the fight against climate change.

So how do we come together to harness the power of the youth and its ability to reinvent, renew and reshape in order to move ahead with affirmative climate action?

Adapting and enhancing quality education

To start with the simplest and most straightforward first step, education is critical. Education’s key role in addressing climate change was emphasized further when UNESCO launched its global youth survey report, which revealed that 70 percent of young people question the quality of the climate change education they receive.



An even larger majority (77 percent) strongly agrees that climate change should be taught by people from various backgrounds, to address the complexity of the issue. Young people are bored of passive learning.

They want to absorb skills hands-on, through participation in experiential and project-based activities.

In April this year, the UAE announced a green education strategy for schools to boost the climate change fight. As part of this strategy, 1,400 principals and 2,800 teachers are expected to be trained in climate education under the scheme, providing a road map for using education to achieve sustainable development goals and combat climate change. This is a milestone in reimagining youth engagement in climate action.

The private sector has an equally critical role to play within this – whether that’s through investment in targeted programs, advancing sustainability infrastructure within educational institutions, or raising ambitions for jobs of the future, we have the power to shape mindsets and shift behavior patterns from a young age.

Putting innovation at the heart of problems

We already know that innovative climate technologies are necessary to slow down and adapt to the impact of climate change and extreme weather. Young people’s willingness to question the status quo and think out of the box can lead to breakthrough ideas and solutions. It’s important that we motivate, enable, incentivize and support them to come up with technological solutions that can be developed and scaled up.

To be successful, policies must enable bottom-up experimentation and learn from the youth and for the youth. Whether that’s through youth-run platforms that share climate-related knowledge, partnerships that unleash innovation, funding that supports young people’s entrepreneurial ambitions, or platforms that spark dialogue, there are several priority accelerators to help build a green, inclusive future.



Young people are often at the forefront of climate action. Yet, they cannot shoulder the responsibility of tackling the crisis alone.

Creating an ecosystem for youth action

The power of networks, contacts and collaborative efforts cannot be underestimated. If we want to extract the best thinking and innovation, we need to enable the youth to tap into a wider network of influence, including ministries, private companies, community centers, business groups, universities, advocacy organizations, ESG consultancies, thought leaders and sustainability champions.

For example, through private sector initiatives like the Arab Youth Hackathon, young people have the opportunity to create smarter solutions for solving climate challenges, and have their voices heard among the various stakeholders across the board, including - universities, entrepreneurial networks, investors, and private sector players, who, with their resources and influence, can then drive this innovation.

Empowering the participation and action of youth in addressing climate change, managing disaster risks and promoting movements and campaigns are vital.

COP28, for instance, is determined to ensure that youth voices and ambitions are a focal point of the climate process. Within the COP28 team, nearly 70 percent negotiators are under the age of 35. A dedicated COP28 Youth Climate Champion has also been appointed in Shamma Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Community Development. She will lead the first International Youth Climate Delegate Programme (International YCDP) cohort of 100 youth delegates, representing the world’s least-developed countries, small island developing states, Indigenous Peoples and minority groups, making the sustainability conversation more inclusive.

Access to networks and diverse angles and experiences alone are not enough. We need to build a community of resources and support that is positioned for longevity, allyship and proactive support. When youth posit, we must prioritize opening up to their ideas, share our own insights and generate new connections so that the process of discovery and innovation continues.

‘Young’ climate policies of the future

Young people must have a say in climate policies of the future and these policies must explicitly refer to the youth, be rights-based, address specific risks they face in multiple sectors such as education, health care, water, food security, nutrition and energy, and above all -- be inclusive.

We need to create an environment where the uniqueness and diversity of the contributions of the youth and their priorities and perspectives can thrive. For example, staging of intergenerational dialogues can help increase mutual understanding and empower the youth in being key stakeholders who are accountable for climate targets.

Young people are comfortable in a world of dialogue and collaboration and as the generation that will likely face the harshest outcomes of climate change, they are also motivated to contribute to solutions. They are already influencing behavior in their communities, urging policymakers to make formal changes and thinking innovatively about how to tackle environmental challenges.

As we mark International Youth Day, we must face up to the reality that the onus is on us to give this generation everything we can to bring about the change that we desire. It’s a responsibility we must embrace. It’s an opportunity we must make the most of. It’s a chance for everyone to do what’s right for the planet.

Eugene Willemsen is the Chief Executive Officer for Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) at PepsiCo.

