The UK stands with Iraq against the threat of Captagon

It has been a real pleasure to return to Iraq this week. I was delighted to see the drastically improved security situation and how it is benefiting ordinary Iraqis. I was deeply dismayed, however, to learn that Iraq is increasingly suffering the effects of the illegal narcotics trade – an issue that affects my own country and many others around the world.

Iraq, for many years, has been a transit route for illegal drugs. Today, it is increasingly becoming a market and even a producer for drugs like crystal meth, Captagon and heroin. These are having devastating impacts on Iraqi lives and communities -issues we know all too well in the UK. We have the inauspicious title of Europe’s leading heroin market and the highest number of heroin deaths. Heroin destined for UK streets often passes through this region, so we understand that international cooperation on narcotics is the only way to tackle the issue.

Today, I want to focus on a drug that is of growing concern due to the harm it is causing to Iraq and the wider region. Captagon is a new threat that we are still learning about. The Middle East is suffering the brunt of the drug’s damaging effects. It is now the main illegally trafficked narcotic in this region, with the June seizure of 250,000 pills in Iraq adding to previous hauls this year in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Turkey.





We are still building a complete understanding of the effects of the drug itself on those taking it, not least because its components can vary widely. This requires more research. We know that the drug causes devastating addictions disproportionately amongst young people, driving secondary crime – murder, theft, corruption – and seeding conflict and instability. The criminal impacts of the Captagon trade and its harm on families and communities are clear. It is a challenge that is getting worse, causing long-term damage to a growing number of victims.

A major driver of the Captagon trade is the al-Assad regime in Damascus. Research shows that in 72 percent of recorded seizures, Captagon shipments can be traced to regime-held Syria. Trade in the drug is a financial lifeline for the Syrian regime; the multi-billion dollar proceeds dwarf the country’s total yearly budget of $2.3 bln, but as the humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people sadly demonstrates, the benefit only goes to the regime and its backers. Captagon production has made it to Iraq with the news just last month of the first Captagon laboratory in the country.



No one country can fight this alone. Fortunately, we have seen concerted efforts from regional leaders – including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani – to work together. PM Sudani has clarified the seriousness of this issue, equating its threat to terrorism. As we work together to combat ISIS, the international community must work closely with credible regional partners to combat this new threat.





The UK is proud to be at the forefront of efforts internationally: the first country to raise Captagon at the UN Security Council, announcing a suite of sanctions earlier this year to target those who profit the most and providing funding for UNODC counter-narcotics activity in the wider region.

Sadly for the UK, we have a long history in our own fight against narcotics, but this enables us to share our insight and expertise, including from our 10-year drugs strategy to reduce the supply and demand and deliver a high-quality treatment and recovery system.

Iraq’s much-improved security situation has been hard won. It is something that the UK wants to support Iraq in safeguarding and which this grim trade threatens to undermine.

My visit to Iraq this week has been about advancing and normalising the UK’s security relationship with Iraq. This means working together as equal partners on shared threats to our security. Combatting the drug trade will be a key pillar of this partnership, and I am keen to work together to ensure that these evil criminals cannot damage more lives, either in Iraq or the UK.

Tom Tugendhat is the Minister of State for Security of the United Kingdom.

