The Gaza flashpoint and the questions it raises

On October 7, 2023, the world witnessed yet another manifestation of deep-rooted anger, territorial disputes, and hatred spilling into violence and war. Gaza’s Hamas initiated a full-force attack, launching 5,000 rockets toward central and southern Israel, initially killing more than 600 civilians and pushing the Israeli government to declare war through a cabinet decision. In retaliation, Israeli jets continued to pound the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands.



Philosopher Immanuel Kant insisted that well-governed republics (what we would call democracies) will be less prone to go to war because they are responsible for their people. After all, it is the broad swath of the civilian population that carries the immense burdens of war, and so they will be much more held back in their willingness to fight battles and use armed force than leaders who are not answerable to and responsible toward their own people.



However, what we are seeing now – in case after case – is the sad fact that desperate, poor, or misinformed people are more than willing to choose and support extreme leaders who go on to act very much against the people’s long-term interests.



Hamas’s leadership and Russian President Vladimir Putin are cases in point, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a similar mold to a certain extent. We see identical extreme movements growing elsewhere in the form of right-wing populism, various sorts of nationalisms and other radical, disruptive ideologies.



How can we build societies and care for the plight of the oppressed if we allow such extremism to fester? Nation and society-building are possible only through an open, civil, and peaceful exchange of views, widely available quality education, soft diplomacy between countries, the rule of law, and a consistent and serious fight against poverty and corruption to ensure a sustainable existence.



All of these are doable in our world. Still, they demand a large enough populace to be willing to fight for these ideals and leaders who see it as their duty to ensure these fundamental values are respected and catered to.



We are not there now – not in the Middle East, not in Russia, not in China, not even in the US or India, or many other corners of the world. How do we create broad enthusiasm and real striving to realize those ideals and values? The only way is to cherish the individual right in front of us and the communities of which those individuals are a part. We must become conscious of the people in our environment and allow them to experience meaning and hope through dialogue, strong institutions, consistent words of encouragement, and selfless support. Only by engaging in real, one-to-one conversations with the people around us – including our perceived enemies – can we spread a philosophy of peace and end war.



It may seem like a tedious, uphill battle, but unless we go out and engage in positive interaction with our fellow human beings, peace can never be achieved. The good thing about this message is that we can all be part of this movement, making a real difference to the world we live in.



Ultimately, today’s young people have the responsibility, ability, and awareness to make a change for the future. Whether through entrepreneurship, politics or academia, we need ethical and iron-willed youth willing to wage a non-violent war against corruption, violence, hatred and injustice.



