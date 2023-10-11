Is Lebanon headed to war with Israel?

The world stood back in shock as the Hamas movement carried out its full-scale offensive against the state of Israel in a coordinated land-sea-air operation, which they dubbed the ‘Aqsa Flood,’ in reference to Islam’s third holiest site. The Iranian-backed militant group caught the Israelis off guard as they stormed all the critical military points guarding the Israeli settlements, after which they proceeded to storm those settlements, killing hundreds and taking hostages, with Israeli civilians fleeing for their lives.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Hamas offensive will unequivocally go down in history as perhaps Israel’s worst intelligence and military failures, as the so-called legendary Israeli intelligence apparatus failed to get any inkling of the Palestinian militant group’s sophisticated plan and the subsequent failure of the Israeli Army to neutralize the threat. Yet, as the fighting in Gaza and Israel unfolds, the big question remains unanswered: What will Hezbollah do next and whether Lebanon is headed toward a new war between Hezbollah and Israel?

Such a question cannot be answered with a simple yes or no, as the Hamas blitzkrieg and its apparent fallouts will undoubtedly have huge ramifications on the entire region, and thus Hezbollah, regardless of what it ends up doing, will undergo some transformation in the process. The Lebanese at large, including those who claim to support Hezbollah and its so-called narrative of resistance, are terrified by the inevitability of the country being dragged into a conflict with Israel and are therefore hoping that Hezbollah does not cross any red lines, adding to the country’s woes and a downward spiral of despondence.

Advertisement

Regardless of what the next few days or weeks have in store for the Lebanese people and the region, it is pertinent to evaluate Hezbollah's role in Hamas’ Hollywood-style blitzkrieg and what this means for Lebanon and the Iranian-sponsored militia.

The Hezbollah ‘hand’

Over the years, Hezbollah has transformed itself into “strategic consultants” of the Iranian Axis, and rather than merely fielding foot soldiers to fight and kill for Iranian expansion, it has provided training and capacity-building to the many militias in Iran’s portfolio, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Palestine. Consequently, Hezbollah is neither expendable nor easily replaceable for Iran, and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, and many of the party’s field commanders, has moved up the ranks. He now has direct access to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. While Hezbollah has not taken any credit for Hamas’ “successful” assault on Israel, everyone, including the Lebanese, knows full well that Hezbollah played a pivotal role in building the capacity and the development of Hamas’ drone and missile technology. Above all, Hezbollah provided the funds they needed from the manufacturing and trade of Captagon (a contraband drug) – a fact that the Israelis will simply not ignore.

Preparing for an Armageddon

In this respect, Israel, as well as many of Hezbollah’s foes, have more “reverence” for its violent skills and its ability to withstand a full-scale war, similar to the one it had provoked in July 2006.

Yet, this does not mean Israel has not prepared itself for an Armageddon scenario across the border into Lebanon. It also does not imply that Hezbollah will hesitate one bit if its marching orders from Iran include provoking a new war. The US dispatching the Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean as a deterrence to any likely Iranian aggression should neither let anyone sleep better at night nor make one assume that Iran is in any moral dilemma in plunging the region into one more conflict if it suits its interests.

After the recent Hamas attack, the Israeli Army on the Northern front is more prepared, has all the potential scenarios in mind and will not hesitate to retaliate if Hezbollah abducts any of its soldiers or even goes all the way as to storm the border settlements with Lebanon.

A devastating scenario

Given that the element of surprise is long gone, Iran will leverage Hezbollah’s threat of war once the fighting in Gaza subsides, as it pragmatically hopes that it will get a better deal and more regional concessions. Until such time, Hezbollah will continue to do what it has done since 2006: Act as a quasi-border police on the southern border while occasionally firing missiles or using some shady Palestinian factions to do their bidding.

Since the start of the war in Palestine, Hezbollah has shown relative restraint, only firing on contested areas in the vicinity of the Shebaa Farms. It has thus maintained the rules of engagement that govern its border relations. Yet, this should neither be perceived as a sign of wisdom nor concern for Lebanon's safety. If Hezbollah does indeed refrain from taking any real military action to support Hamas, that would perhaps be a first step for the international community and the US administration to hand Lebanon over to Hezbollah. In a similar exchange in 1990, Syrian dictator Hafiz al-Assad was given full control of Lebanon. In return, he ensured Israel was fully protected from any serious threat.

For the Lebanese, this plausible scenario will be more devastating than a Hezbollah-Israel war and its carnage and destruction as Lebanon’s fate and chances of a possible resurrection will vanish.

Consequently, rather than asking if war is coming and staying silent, hoping for Hassan Nasrallah and Iran to grow conscious, the Lebanese are better off fighting to win back a country that for the last two decades has failed to take responsibility for opening up to Hezbollah, transforming Lebanon into a self-inflicting curse and a regional nuisance for its Arab brethren.

Mistaking violence for liberation

The Lebanese need not look at the destruction and killing in Gaza and Israel to be frightened. Instead, they should remember the August 4, 2020, Beirut port blast and the May 7, 2008, armed takeover of Beirut by Hezbollah and many other recent crimes and go down the streets and call out Nasrallah, who considers it kosher to gamble with the lives and mental health of a country that for decades has paid dearly for their involuntary involvement in Arab-Israeli conflict.

Many have rejoiced at the sight of spilled blood and have mistaken violence for liberation, just like the Lebanese continue to mistake their luck for divine intervention. Rather than asking if winter (war) is coming, they better admit that as long as they remain passive, not to say accommodating to Hezbollah and what it stands for, war will come sooner than later.



Makram Rabah is an Assistant Professor at the American University of Beirut, Department of History. His book ‘Conflict on Mount Lebanon: The Druze, the Maronites and Collective Memory’ (Edinburgh University Press), covers collective identities and the Lebanese Civil War.



Read more:

Hezbollah says fired missile onto Israel in retaliation for slain members

Hezbollah targets Israeli tank with guided missile

Israel air strikes kill at least 900 Palestinians, turn Gaza neighborhoods to rubble