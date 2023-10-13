Two wrongs don’t make a right: Israel must spare Palestinian civilians

Any loss of civilian life, be it Palestinian or Israeli, should be condemned in the most severe way possible. The thousands of Palestinian civilians, many of whom oppose the US-designated terror group Hamas, should be spared and not used as collateral damage during Israel’s anticipated military operation.

Calling for the protection of Palestinian civilians should not be equated with antisemitism, nor should anyone hesitate to condemn the loss of civilian lives on the Israeli side as a result of Hamas’ attack over the weekend. And calling for the protection of Palestinian civilians has nothing to do with supporting Hamas or any other Iran-backed group.

Israel has enjoyed decades of US military, political and economic support. That will continue despite criticism of any US policy aimed at holding the most racist and extreme Israeli government to date accountable.

Israel also benefits from what is known as Qualitative Military Edge (QME), which allows it to ensure its superiority to regional militaries. That US support will also continue as will Washington’s efforts to get more Arab countries to normalize with Israel.

But the divide that has surfaced on social media between those calling for protecting Palestinian civilians on the one hand and those calling for condemning the loss of civilian life on the Israeli side has become one that needs to be discussed.

It is not black or white. While there is the old adage, “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter,” in this instance, the Hamas attacks were nothing short of barbaric.

That being said, the Israeli army is no stranger to acts of barbarism against Palestinian civilians, including US citizens, as well as women and children.

Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al Jazeera, was shot and killed while reporting on the Israeli military raid in Jenin. Video footage showed Abu Akleh, 51, wearing a flak jacket with “Press” clearly visible. Israel has rejected responsibility. As her casket was carried the next day, hundreds of Palestinians were seen hoisting the Palestinian flag and chanting. Shortly after, Israeli forces rushed at the mourners, attacking them with batons, including the pallbearers and leading to the coffin dropping.

And before that, American citizen Omar Assad, 80, died while being detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The generalization of Palestinians as “terrorists” or blaming them for all the problems is all too familiar of an argument for me. As the son of Lebanese immigrants, during summer trips to the motherland, I often heard accounts of Lebanon’s demise being the direct result of Palestinians.

After living in Beirut from 2014 to 2020 and visiting Palestinian refugee camps across the country, I learned that that was not a fair conclusion. The Palestinian youth deserve to have a country and deserve to have an opportunity to succeed in life. They shouldn’t be forced to turn to extremism or terrorism.

The images that have come out of Gaza and Israel are all too familiar. My fear is that they will only get worse. Few reporters have pressed the Biden administration on the parameters in place to ensure Israel doesn’t indiscriminately attack innocent Palestinian civilians. Although Hamas militants did not differentiate between their targets, two wrongs don’t make a right.

Israel has the right to respond; no legitimate pundit or analyst is arguing that. But civilians should be spared. It is also incumbent upon US officials to unequivocally call for their protection rather than beat around the bush when asked if they are concerned about civilian lives on the Palestinian side or any other side. Earlier today, Israeli shelling killed at least one Lebanese journalist working for Reuters and injured several others.

In the meantime, there should be no doubt that as long as the decadeslong conflict between Palestinians – not Hamas or other terrorist groups – and Israelis is not resolved, there will not be peace in the Middle East. This includes ending the settlements and illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, which President Joe Biden just last year said needed to happen. “Two states along the 1967 lines, where mutually agreed-to swaps, remain the best way to achieve equal measure of security, prosperity, freedom, and democracy for the Palestinians as well as the Israelis,” Biden said alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live a free, prosperous and dignified life. Neither side is superior to the other.

