Everyone can and should take action against cancer

Cancer incidence is a growing concern in the Arab world, with projections indicating a startling 1.8-fold increase in cancer cases. This rise in cancer incidence is alarming, given the high costs associated with treatment which can have a disproportionate impact on lower-socio economic communities.

However, there is a lot to be hopeful for. Studies show that early screening can significantly decrease late-stage cancer diagnosis, increasing survivability and even the burden of cost from the patient. When doctors, patients, and society take action, the fight against cancer gains strength. Together, they drive research, develop treatments, empower patients, and promote awareness.

The global and regional challenge of cancer

In 2020, the World Health Organization reported a staggering number of cancer cases and deaths worldwide. More than 19 million new cases of cancer were detected, and the global death toll from all types of cancer reached approximately 10 million. Among these, lung cancer accounted for the highest fatality rate, claiming around 1.8 million lives, followed by colorectal cancer at 900,000 deaths and then liver cancer at 830,000 deaths.

In the Middle East, new cancer cases are set to double by 2040 – if action is not taken now to change this. The Union for International Cancer Control also states that by 2040, the global demand for cancer chemotherapy will increase from 10 million to 15 million – two-thirds of which is expected to come from patients living in LMICs. This is partly related to demographic changes and unfavorable trends in major risk factors such as smoking and obesity. Due to demographic development, newly diagnosed cancer cases could double from 410,000 to 720,000 cases per year from 2020 to 2040.

Across Africa, a continent with the highest breast cancer mortality rates, the growing challenge becomes evident. Rapid industrialization has outpaced healthcare services and infrastructure, leaving African women with breast cancer more vulnerable than anywhere else. Although urbanization brings many benefits, we must acknowledge its impact on lifestyle and public health.

Pfizer’s ‘Take Action’ campaign to empower society against cancer

To try to solve this growing challenge, ‘Pfizer’s Take Action’ campaign aims at joining forces to raise awareness about the different cancers, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. By prioritizing proactive measures, we can maximize our chances of early detection, prompt intervention, and ultimately, improved outcomes in the battle against cancer. A study in Egypt showed that breast cancer screening programs resulted in a decrease in late-stage breast cancer diagnosis by 13.7 percent. This also saved patients a significant amount of money in treatment costs per individual diagnosed.

This campaign has a call to action for everyone – because everyone is part of the solution against cancer.

For patients, take action and ask for treatment options as soon as possible. Be transparent with your doctor, and proactively ask about the best treatment plan for your own specific situation.

For healthcare providers, take action and stay updated about the latest oncology literature and be transparent and empathetic with your patients. Hope is important in the battle against cancer, and it’s important to communicate that to your patients backed with scientific data.

For people who have family members diagnosed with cancer, take action and provide emotional and practical support to your loved ones. A cancer diagnosis may be daunting, so it’s important to be there to show that you have their backs no matter what happens.

For everyone else, educate yourselves about the early signs of cancer, and show support and understanding to patients. As a society, we can show that there is a lot of hope for cancer patients. Every day, scientific breakthroughs are made that make treatments more effective, and have fewer side effects, and it’s important to keep this in mind when we think about the future of cancer care.

By collectively taking action, we can spread awareness about risk factors and preventive measures against cancer and build the trust to comfortably and honestly talk about the disease. With a concerted effort across society, we can create systems that support patients, and stay focused on the bright future of oncology.

Hatem El Kadi is currently the Regional Oncology Medical Lead – Middle East, Russia/CauCAR, Africa (MERA) and Turkey - Pfizer Emerging Markets.