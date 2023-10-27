Hezbollah’s 40 rules of engagement

Since the outbreak of clashes on October 7 between Israel and Hamas, the million-dollar question has been, will Hezbollah activate the Northen front and thus force the Israelis to redirect their resources and troops to fighting Iran’s Praetorian Guard, or will Hezbollah sit this one out as it has done on many other occasions since the end of the 2006 July war?

Naturally, for the Lebanese, this perplexing question and their inability to find a definite answer to it have driven them to limbo, with many, especially the Shia, most of which openly support Hezbollah, to abandon their homes in the Lebanese south or the southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah’s urban stronghold, to escape potential and inherent violence.

The current rules of engagement that Hezbollah and Israel are working under go back to 2006 and the UNSCR 1701, which technically created a demilitarized zone south of the Litani River and, in theory, opened the way for the Lebanese army and the UN peacekeeper to take command of the area adjacent to the border with Israel. Despite this fact, Hezbollah continued to augment its military presence and establish its tunnel systems under the watchful eyes of Israel. Since the end of hostilities in 2006, Hezbollah has been acting as a quasi-border police, and despite some occasional security incidents and scrimmages, Israel’s northern border was safer than the streets of Washington DC until a few weeks ago when Iran and Hamas unleashed their so-called “Al Aqsa Flood.”

While Iran and Hezbollah’s logistical and strategical role in planning and the execution of Hamas’s blitz is evident, Iran, at least for the moment, does not benefit from Hezbollah opening its southern front with Israel and coincidently unleashing an all-out war in the region, which will see the involvement of the two US carrier strike groups - the USS Gerald Ford and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower - in the area in a retaliatory hit against Iran.

Hezbollah wishes to remain outside the raging inferno as an open warfare amid full Western support to Israel. A hellish Lebanese crisis would deny Hezbollah and Iran any chances to exit the conflict with a supposed “divine victory” as in 2006.

Faced with this reality, Hezbollah has modified the rules of engagement to allow it to run its version of “Jihad Theater” without provoking a full-scale Israeli retaliation. Since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel, Hezbollah has carried out a crescendo of classical operations, which include classic soviet area missile attacks and unsophisticated guided ammunition, all to keep the Israelis on full alert while claiming to support the people of Gaza who are left to face the wrath and the brutal Israeli killing machine.

Coincidently, Israeli catastrophic intelligence and military failure to predict and counter the October 7 Hamas offense is mainly grounded in the Israeli army establishment’s condescending attitude and dismissing their enemy as primitive and incapable of causing real damage. In contrast, Israel holds Hezbollah and its military capabilities and lethality in ‘high regard.’

Since the 2006 war, Israel has revisited its whole approach to a future conflict with Hezbollah, earmarking resources and developing the Dahiya doctrine, which uses unproportionate force and targets civilian infrastructures when the time comes. Coincidently, the author of this beastly doctrine, former Israel army Chief of General Staff Gadi Eizenkot, is one of the four generals in the current national unity government and sits on its war council, a fact which Nasrallah and his Iranian patrons know very well.

Twenty days into the conflict, Hezbollah has claimed that its intervention will come upon Hamas’ direct request or when the expected Israeli ground invasion against Gaza starts. Yet, in reality, the destruction and carnage caused by the ongoing bombardment and military action against the people of Gaza outweighs the anticipated land invasion, which will see less bombardment and more close-quarter combat. In this respect, if Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, is as serious as he claims about protecting the people of Palestine and liberating Jerusalem as he keeps reminding his cult, his military procrastination is ample proof of his lack of seriousness, to say it politely.

Hezbollah limiting daily attacks at Israeli targets in the vicinity of the contested areas of the Shebaa farms, contrary to what its many political pundits and promoters claim, does not constitute any serious act of resistance. Neither does it involve the Lebanese chapters of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad who have joined Hezbollah in its “jihadi theatrics” and have stuck to the agreed-upon rules of engagement.

Coincidently, this reality has driven the Lebanese at large to adopt a dangerous sense of security that believes that Hezbollah’s reluctance to join the war stems from its interest in preserving Lebanon and its people, mainly the Shia. In reality, Hezbollah and Iran have not done so because the time is not right yet, and there is no guarantee that they might survive this projected war.

Within this framework, Lebanon, in its current limbo, might be better off without a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel. Still, down the road Iran will not think twice to use and abuse Lebanon as it has done for the last two decades to garner any form of political gains on the negotiation table once the time is right. Ironically, Nasrallah, who is fond of oration and does not miss a chance to give speeches forecasting and affirming the impending destruction of Israel and the righteousness of his messianic world vision, has yet to appear to the public and try to explain to them, assuming he cares of course, why he is sending his fighters, to carry out ridiculous operations which have so far resulted in the death of 40 militia members.

Nasrallah’s only communication with the public over the Gaza war has been a handwritten circular requesting that Hezbollah media outlets and the community at large refer to his dead fighters, some of whom are juveniles, as “martyrs on the road to Jerusalem” in an apparent attempt to justify the absurdity of his situation.

While Nasrallah might appear in the next few days or weeks to lecture us and try to scare the Lebanese and the Israelis even further, what is certain is that the road he and Iran have taken will not get anyone closer to Jerusalem but might get him and his so-called axis of resistance to hide while they continue to claim to be “the man of the house” while waiting for Israel to calm down.

Makram Rabah is an Assistant Professor at the American University of Beirut, Department of History.

