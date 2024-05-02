Camel racing an enduring staple of Arabian Gulf sports scene – now and in the future

5 min read

The big-budget Saudi adventure film Hajjan captivated audiences at its world premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Portraying the heartwarming coming-of-age story of a young orphan and his camel who form a special bond against the backdrop of camel racing, the Abu Bakr Shawky-helmed production is set to charm viewers around the world when it is released later this year.

The film presents a fresh take on camel racing, lifting the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at the heritage sport that has been synonymous with Saudi Arabia for centuries. It captures the magnificence of the Kingdom’s desert landscapes, and leaves audiences with a better understanding of the extraordinary relationship between these ships of the desert and their human companions.

It is telling that the production centred on Saudi Arabia’s national animal would head to theatres at home and abroad this year. In 2024, Saudi’s Year of the Camel, we celebrate these majestic creatures that have been pivotal to the Gulf’s heritage and identity for centuries. The camel’s role in the region’s history is unparalleled, serving as a mode of transportation, a source of sustenance, and a symbol of resilience in harsh environments.

Through initiatives like the Year of the Camel, we honor this remarkable animal and the traditions it embodies.

The heritage sport is entrenched in our social gatherings and festivals, bestowing great acclaim on winning beasts, their riders and owners. The recent inclusion of camel racing on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity underscores the significance of this enduring sport not as a relic of the past but a vibrant part of our present and future. This distinction acknowledges camel racing as not merely a sport but a living tradition that fosters social cohesion and identity within communities. It reminds us of the importance of preserving intangible cultural heritage in an ever-changing world.

The heritage of camel racing is not confined to the racetracks; it is woven into the fabric of daily life, reflecting values of camaraderie, perseverance and respect for the land and its resources. By nurturing camel racing, we safeguard not just a sport but a living testament to the fortitude and ingenuity of our ancestors.

These initiatives are also indicative of the world’s increasing curiosity about Saudi Arabia and our customs and traditions, and events such as the AlUla Camel Cup highlight the timeless allure of camel racing. It offers a unique opportunity to celebrate and share the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage on a wider scale.

Looking ahead, camel racing has a promising future, with efforts to modernize the sport while preserving its essence. Technological advancements, such as robot jockeys, have revolutionized the safety and fairness of races, ensuring the welfare of both camels and jockeys. These innovations demonstrate a harmonious blend of tradition and progress, safeguarding the integrity of camel racing for generations to come.

The AlUla Camel Cup – the world’s most prestigious camel racing event – exemplifies this dynamic evolution. Beyond the thrill of the races, it serves as a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue. Participants and spectators from around the world converge to celebrate not just the sport but the rich tapestry of Gulf heritage.

Hajjan underscores the cultural significance of camel racing through embodying a deep connection to tradition, culture and a shared heritage; the film also highlights its ability to captivate global audiences. In embracing camel racing, we embrace a legacy that transcends borders and bridges generations. It is a testament to our shared past and a beacon guiding us forward. As we celebrate the AlUla Camel Cup and commemorate the Year of the Camel, let us reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding and promoting this cherished tradition.

Ziad AlSuhaibani is the Chief Sports Officer at The Royal Commission for AlUla and the Vice Chairman of the AlUla Sports Club. He is a Harvard business school alum who strives to make a social and economic impact for AlUla and beyond by creating a thriving sports sector that inspires the youth and enables a vibrant and active community for a better quality of life.



