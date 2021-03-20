.
.
.
.
Language

Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit

Thousands of protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, on March. 20, 2021. (AP)
Thousands of protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, on March. 20, 2021. (AP)

Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of election that could see his exit

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence on Saturday to call for his resignation, days before a general election that could see the long-standing leader removed from power.

First launched in June last year, the vocal and colorful demonstrations against Netanyahu have gained momentum over the past 38 weeks, with Saturday night’s rally due to be the largest in recent months.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Netanyahu, in power for a record 12 consecutive years, is hoping to remain in office following Israel’s fourth election in less than two years on March 23.

Netanyahu, 71, was the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office for corruption when he was formally charged last year in three cases over claims he accepted improper gifts and sought to trade regulatory favor with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.

An Israeli protester points on just vote sticker during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 19, 2021. (AP)
An Israeli protester points on just vote sticker during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 19, 2021. (AP)

The combative premier denies wrongdoing and claims he is the victim of a witch-hunt, but he would be forced to resign if convicted with all appeals exhausted.

Police warned Jerusalem residents to keep away from the site of the Saturday demonstration and the route of the march leading up to it.

Read more:

UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash

Israeli court delays PM Netanyahu corruption trial until April

After long wait, Israel’s Netanyahu has ‘warm’ phone call with US President Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Top Content

Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official Drones target Riyadh oil refinery, fire brought under control: Saudi official
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House US President Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling up Air Force One: White House
Myanmar anti-coup protestors take to the streets again, defy junta’s campaign of fear Myanmar anti-coup protestors take to the streets again, defy junta’s campaign of fear
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA
Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More