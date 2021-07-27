An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle

It took the International Olympic Committee (IOC) 49 years to finally remember 11 Israeli athletes murdered by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. It took just one day for the IOC to tarnish the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Remembering those Israelis killed a half century ago with a moment of silence provided a rare moment of moral clarity for an International Olympic Committee that has been playing catchup since they handed Adolph Hitler global legitimacy in 1936. And they are about to provide Chinese President Xi such a coveted prize in 2022, despite the genocide of the Uyghurs.

IOC’s defenders could claim that they act based on discussions, international deliberations and consensus and that sometimes they just get it wrong.

But an event took place on the gold medal stand this weekend is so outrageous, so despicable that the IOC must reverse it.

The IOC must immediately revoke a gold medal awarded to the Iranian Olympian Javad Foroughi. Then, they should ask Japanese authorities to immediately demand Interpol issue a warrant for his arrest.

When Javad Foroughi knocked off his competitors to win the gold in shooting he caught the attention of activists, including us.

It was a dystopian moment. What most viewers missed is how Foroughi refined his exquisite and unmatched skills.

Like other members of the Basij militia – a foreign terrorist group affiliated with Iran’s International Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – Foroughi likely honed his craft during Syria’s civil war – where Syrian civilians, including women and children, were often, and intentionally, put in the crosshairs of live bullets.

Foroughi isn’t ashamed of his service to the Iranian regime, nor is anyone even trying to hide it. Iran boasted of his service on state TV where Foroughi actually confessed his greatest honor in life was to fight on behalf of the Iran’s genocidal, Holocaust-denying leader, Ayatollah Khomeini.

Treating Foroughi like any other athlete is an Olympic-sized affront to the families and friends of all the innocent victims – dead and maimed – of the Iranian regime and its terrorist lackeys.

This includes Tehran’s latest targets: The Iranian citizens protesting this week on the streets of its cities. Those protestors have been threatened, arrested, and even murdered as Iran’s citizens spoke with one courageous voice from the oil-rich Khuzestan region to Azerbaijani Iranians in Tabriz and now, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, in Tehran itself.

One particular athlete can’t protest any longer and won’t be competing in Tokyo either. He’s the famous Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari.

Afkari was executed last year for daring to protest the regime’s crimes against the Iranian people, including the Mullahs’ suppression of all human rights, including the rights of minorities, women and girls.

Iran’s moment of infamy in Tokyo is but the latest, almost daily example of the kid glove treatment bestowed on the thuggish regime by diplomats in the United States and Europe and the suddenly silent human rights NGOs.

The cognitive dissonance is breathtaking and presages more and more assaults on human dignity by the Tehran regime.

Do we even remember that earlier this month Iranian intelligence officials were indicted by the US for an alleged plot to kidnap the famed women’s rights activist and journalist Masih Alinejan on American soil? Had the audacious plan succeeded, they would have smuggled the American citizen via boat to Venezuela before flying her to Iran for a “trial” (read execution).

It’s difficult to stay focused on the IOC’s errors, when on the same day the kidnapping plot was exposed, US Iran envoy Rob Malley convinced the Biden Administration to lift additional sanctions on Iran for the second time in weeks. It appears that there is little the US won’t forgive to get Tehran to allow Washington to re-enter the ill-fated 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal – which Tehran has cheated on from almost day one.

People across the globe are right to ask what more the godfather of terrorism in Tehran has to do before the world says: Enough!

We submit it may start with disqualifying a child-killing Iranian terrorist from the Olympic Games and that Javad Foroughi be arrested as an international war criminal.

Can we at least teach our children that there should be no gold medals for terrorists?

