.
.
.
.
Language

Houthi ballistic missiles targeted Aden airport: Yemen’s interior ministry 

A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit the airport in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on December 30, 2020. (AFP)
A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit the airport in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden. (File photo: AFP)

Houthi ballistic missiles targeted Aden airport: Yemen’s interior ministry 

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The rockets which hit Aden airport last month were ballistic and Iranian and Lebanese experts were behind the missile launching systems of the rockets, Al Arabiya cited Yemen’s Ministry of Interior as saying on Thursday.

The rockets were launched from Houthi-controlled areas, the ministry confirmed, adding that they were fired from a 100-kilometer distance.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when a missile attack hit Aden’s airport as members of the government landed at the airport.

Footage from the scene showed Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and his cabinet members disembarking the plane just moments before a blast shook the tarmac.

Saeed told the Associated Press earlier this month that the “techniques” used in attack were hallmarks of the Houthis’ strategy.

Glass and debris covers the damaged portion of the airport in Yemen's southern city of Aden after an explosion. (File photo: AP)
Glass and debris covers the damaged portion of the airport in Yemen's southern city of Aden after an explosion. (File photo: AP)

“Rather than distance itself from the Iranian regime, it has embraced the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism even more.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure, the statement said.

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government.

The United States on Monday announced it would be designating the Iran-backed Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

The decision to designate the leaders as SDGTs “will provide additional tools to confront [the group’s] terrorist activity and terrorism,” and hold the Houthis accountable for their terrorist acts, according to Pompeo.

The move also comes as part of efforts to “achieve a peaceful, sovereign, and united Yemen that is both free from Iranian interference and at peace with its neighbors,” he added.

Read more:

US to designate Iran-backed Houthis as terrorist organization: Pompeo

Attack on Aden airport meant to ‘eliminate’ new govt: Yemen’s PM

US sanctions Iran’s envoy to Houthis, Iranian university recruiting foreign fighters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More