Houthi ballistic missiles targeted Aden airport: Yemen’s interior ministry 

The rockets which hit Aden airport last month were ballistic and Iranian and Lebanese experts were behind the missile launching systems of the rockets, Al Arabiya cited Yemen’s Ministry of Interior as saying on Thursday.

The rockets were launched from Houthi-controlled areas, the ministry confirmed, adding that they were fired from a 100-kilometer distance.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when a missile attack hit Aden’s airport as members of the government landed at the airport.

Footage from the scene showed Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and his cabinet members disembarking the plane just moments before a blast shook the tarmac.

Saeed told the Associated Press earlier this month that the “techniques” used in attack were hallmarks of the Houthis’ strategy.

“Rather than distance itself from the Iranian regime, it has embraced the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism even more.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure, the statement said.

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government.

The United States on Monday announced it would be designating the Iran-backed Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

The decision to designate the leaders as SDGTs “will provide additional tools to confront [the group’s] terrorist activity and terrorism,” and hold the Houthis accountable for their terrorist acts, according to Pompeo.

The move also comes as part of efforts to “achieve a peaceful, sovereign, and united Yemen that is both free from Iranian interference and at peace with its neighbors,” he added.

