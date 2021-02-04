Falcon’s Flight: Record-breaking roller coaster in Saudi Arabia’s Six Flags Qiddiya

Record-breaking roller coaster “Falcon’s Flight” will be the main attraction at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia, which is set to open in 2023 on the outskirts of Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital.

The roller coaster will break speed, height, and track length records for roller coasters, according to a press release. It will travel across four kilometers (or 2.5 miles) of track at over 250 kilometers per hour (or 155 miles per hour).

According to the press release, Falcon’s Flight “will also be the world’s tallest free-standing coaster structure, featuring a parabolic airtime hill allowing a weightlessness airtime experience.”

Six Flags Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s first theme park, will feature other record-breaking rides and attractions, according to plans released by the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC).

In 2018, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz inaugurated the Qiddiya Project which is set to be the Kingdom’s newest entertainment, sports, and cultural destination.

The project will be built in al-Qiddiya area, some 40 kilometers west of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

In 2019, the Kingdom unveiled the master plan of Qiddiya, which is set to become Saudi Arabia’s “Capital of Entertainment, Sports and the Arts” with its facilities.

Six Flags runs theme parks across the US and in Canada, Mexico, and China. The original park was founded in Texas in 1961.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 16:06 - GMT 13:06