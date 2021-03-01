Saudi Arabia pledges $430 mln to support humanitarian response plan in Yemen

.
Saudi KSRelief contributes to support Yemen food security.

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has pledged $430 million to support this year’s humanitarian response plan in Yemen, Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah, General Supervisor of King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, said on Monday at the UN international donor conference.

Al-Rabeeah added that the Iran-backed Houthi militia is threatening Marib, where a significant number of displaced Yemenis are located.

Yemen is engulfed in a bloody power struggle that erupted in 2014 between its internationally recognized government and the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north.

UN agencies reported that about 400,000 children under the age of five are in danger of dying of acute hunger and malnutrition.

The UN hopes to raise $3.85 billion for Yemen to avert a major famine in the war-torn country.

“Saudi Arabia topped the list of donor countries to Yemen and the Kingdom has been providing aid to needy communities without discrimination,” al-Rabeeah added.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) also signed a $40 million agreement with the World Food program (WFP) to prevent famine in Yemen, according to a statement released by the center.

The signed agreement aims to improve food security for the most affected families in some areas of Yemen.

