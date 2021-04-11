Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped

Restaurants in Dubai will be allowed to serve customers during Ramadan fasting hours without screening them from the public this year, the emirate’s Department of Economic Development said on Sunday.

The requirement for a permit to serve food during fasting hours has also been dropped.

In previous years, restaurants with a permit would have to shield dining customers from view during fasting hours.

The new rules in Dubai will come into effect on the first day of Ramadan, the date of which is expected to be announced on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates has this year implemented restrictions on social gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 during Ramadan.

Gatherings for Iftar meals are prohibited unless with members of the same household.

