Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources

The Israeli navy is on high alert after an Israel-owned freight ship was struck by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two maritime security sources told Reuters that an Israeli ship was hit near the United Arab Emirate’s Fujairah port resulting in an explosion but that there were no casualties.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television channel, citing sources, identified the vessel as the Hyperion Ray.

The ship is the second owned by the same company to be targeted after an attack on the Helios Ray in February.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday it was aware of a possible incident which occurred off the coast of Fujairah.

Iran has been blamed for the attack on the ship, according Israel’s top-rated television station Channel 12 quoting unnamed Israeli officials.

There has been no official confirmation from the Israeli or UAE authorities.

The incident comes a day after Iran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site.

Last month an Iranian container ship was damaged in an attack in the Mediterranean, two weeks after an Israeli-owned ship the MV HELIOS RAY - owned by the same company as the Hyperion Ray according to a UN shipping database - was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman.

With Reuters