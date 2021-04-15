.
Millions of Yemeni youth being educated with violent, anti-Semitic propaganda: Report

Children walk at a camp for people recently displaced by fighting between government forces and Houthis, in Marib, Yemen March 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Millions of Yemeni youth being educated with violent, anti-Semitic propaganda: Report

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Iran-backed Houthis are indoctrinating millions of Yemeni children with extremist, violent and anti-Semitic propaganda, the UK-based Telegraph reported Thursday.

The British daily also cited a teachers syndicate official as saying that almost 90 percent of school principals in Yemen have been replaced with pro-Houthi figures.

The Houthis, which US President Joe Biden recently removed from the terror list, routinely hold events where its supporters chant “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” The group also targets civilians in Saudi Arabia on a daily basis and has escalated its offensive on Yemen’s Marib, one of the government’s last strongholds in the north.

Iran continues to supply the Houthis with missiles and technology for its bomb-laden drones that target Saudi Arabia, while Lebanon’s Hezbollah - another Iranian proxy - is believed to provide intelligence and technical training on the ground to the Yemeni group.

Apart from its military campaign, the Houthis are attempting to brainwash almost three million Yemeni children to hate any Houthi rivals or opponents.

Yahya Al-Yinai, an official from the Yemeni Teachers Syndicate, placed the blame on Iran. They are enforcing a “policy of cultural colonialism” and the “ideology of the Khomeinist revolution in Yemen through public education,” he was quoted as telling the Telegraph.

In a separate study published by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), it was reported that Houthis were printing graphic images of dead children in an effort to instill a sense of hate towards those the Houthis were fighting.

The IMPACT-SE report also found that the Houthis refer to Israel as a “cancerous tumor,” and cartoons are printed showing young children attacking a ship with the flags of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hoisted above.

