Saudi FM Prince Faisal says ball is in Houthis’ court for Yemen ceasefire

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya that Saudi Arabia’s new peace initiative to end Yemen is currently stalled due to the rejection of Iran-backed Houthis.

“There is no stability without addressing the concerns of the countries in the region about Iran’s behavior, the issue of Iran’s ballistic missiles and interventions must be addressed, the ball is now in Al Houthi’s court,” Prince Faisal added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia has proposed a new peace initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis in March.

Prince Faisal added that Saudi Arabia hopes that the Houthis will advance the interest of Yemen over the interest of the regional parties, adding that the Kingdom is committed to a political solution to the crisis.

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya during the interview that Hezbollah’s hegemony over political decision-making in Lebanon is holding up any real reform.

“We are concerned about the future of Lebanon, but it [Lebanon] has to find a way to save itself,” Prince Faisal added.

Prince Farhan commented on Lebanon’s foreign minister’s statements on Saudi Arabia and the GCC saying that “they are racist and do not express the Lebanese people.”

“The statements of the Foreign Minister of Lebanon, to say the least, are non-diplomatic,” he added.

Sudan

Prince Faisal also commented on the political transition in Sudan saying that Saudi Arabia is committed with its partners to support the transitional phase in Sudan.

“The prosperity and stability of Sudan are positive for the region, the political transition process that Sudan is going through is an important and sensitive stage,” Prince Faisal added.

Prince Faisal added that Saudi Arabia has worked to stabilize and support the transitional process in Sudan, and it has supported Sudan during the Paris conference.

Read more:

Gaza conflict pushing region in ‘wrong direction’: Saudi FM Prince Faisal

Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’