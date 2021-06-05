.
Omani mediators in Sanaa to meet with Houthis as Yemen ceasefire talks intensify

A picture shows the international airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on November 23, 2017. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it would reopen a key Red Sea port and Sanaa airport to aid, after a more than two-week blockade following a missile attack on Riyadh. The coalition said it would reopen Hodeida port to receive urgent humanitarian and relief materials and Sanaa airport to UN aircraft from midday on Thursday (0900 GMT).
A picture shows the international airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on November 23, 2017. (File photo)

AFP

Omani officials, accompanied by senior Houthi figures, arrived Saturday in Sanaa to try to convince the Houthi militia who control the capital to accept a ceasefire, Houthi sources said.

Yemen has been devastated by civil war between the government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia since 2014, pushing the country to the brink of famine.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have intensified in recent weeks.

“An Omani delegation arrived (in Sanaa), accompanied by Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam and other (Houthi) officials,” a militant source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Arab Coalition controls Yemen’s airspace and since 2016 had prevented Abdul Salam and other Houthi figures from returning to Sanaa.

The delegation’s arrival demonstrates something of a step forward in negotiations.

The Houthis have repeatedly demanded the re-opening of Sanaa airport before any ceasefire agreement.

The source said the delegation was to meet with Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi and update him on talks held in Muscat.

The aim of the Omani mediators seems to be “to convince the Houthis to accept a ceasefire and take part in peace negotiations,” the source added.

Abdul Salam, in remarks carried by Houthi-run Al-Masirah television, said: “We are working to advance arrangements on the humanitarian question as well as the peace process.”

The visit aims to “complement efforts” made in Oman, he added.

The sultanate of Oman, which borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, is a close US ally but at the same time has good relations with Iran. It has regularly played the role of mediator in regional conflicts.

