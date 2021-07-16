Saudi Arabia partners with Spanish SEK Education Group to open school in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia Ministry of Investment and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) have announced they are partnering with the Spanish SEK Education Group to open SEK International School Riyadh, its first campus in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, the second for the International Schools Attraction Program initiative under the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, follows an earlier announcement last April for King’s College to open a campus in the Saudi capital.

“This partnership with SEK Education Group, which operates some of the highest ranked schools in Spain, is yet another testament to the outstanding results achieved through the joint efforts of our Ministries and the RCRC to drive the International Schools Attraction Program. We will continue to identify, attract and guide leading educational institutions from around the world to establish their new homes in the Kingdom. The combination of our young population and transforming economy creates an environment of unique demand and opportunity for the rapid growth of the education sector,” Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said in a press release statement.

Saudi Minister of Education Hamad Al Sheikh said the partnership with the RCRC along with the Ministry of Investment to launch the SEK International School Riyadh blends “the power of culture and heritage with innovation and technology,” and that “SEK International School Riyadh will provide students with an exceptional learning. I wish the school success in its mission, as we work together to develop Riyadh into a world class city.”

“Building a world-class educational system requires a long-term investment in the people of Riyadh. RCRC is acting as a catalyst to fast-track the process by partnering with reputable international educational institutions such as SEK, to equip young Saudis and foreign students with the needed skills to fulfill long-lasting careers for the future. Together, we believe we can contribute to the educational sector, through a modern and progressive curriculum that is equally engaging and transformative,” said RCRC President Fahd Alrasheed.

The new international school will welcome students from Pre-K (age 3 years) to Grade 2 (age 7/8 years), and will become one of the few schools in Riyadh accredited to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP), Middle Years Program (MYP), and Diploma Program (DP).