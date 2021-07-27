.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Navy unveils latest warship ‘Jazan’ during ceremonial launch in Spain

Saudi Navy unveils latest warship ‘Jazan’ during ceremonial launch in Spain
the Kingdom’s latest warship named “Jazan” in Spain. (SPA)

Saudi Navy unveils latest warship ‘Jazan’ during ceremonial launch in Spain

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces officially launched the Kingdom’s latest warship named “Jazan” during a ceremonial launch at the shipyard of the Navantia Naval Industries Co. in Spain.

The Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), Let Gen Admiral Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, delivered a speech in which he expressed his happiness for the launch of the ship.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"The Sarawat project will contribute to raising the level of readiness of the RSNF, enhancing maritime security in the region and protecting the vital strategic interests of the Kingdom. In addition, the project ships are an important addition to the capabilities of the RSNF in protecting the Kingdom's maritime interests and localizing advanced military industries technically," he said.

“The warships of the Sarawat project are distinguished by having the latest combat systems to deal with all air threats, surface and subsurface, as well as electronic wars that have more capabilities than many of the world’s navies, and they are also a great addition to the capabilities of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces to protect the capabilities and interests of the nation’s maritime,” the Saudi Press Agency report.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
Watch: Here are the 3 presidential decisions as announced by Tunisia’s Kais Saied Watch: Here are the 3 presidential decisions as announced by Tunisia’s Kais Saied
Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More