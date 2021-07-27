Saudi Navy unveils latest warship ‘Jazan’ during ceremonial launch in Spain

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces officially launched the Kingdom’s latest warship named “Jazan” during a ceremonial launch at the shipyard of the Navantia Naval Industries Co. in Spain.

The Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), Let Gen Admiral Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, delivered a speech in which he expressed his happiness for the launch of the ship.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"The Sarawat project will contribute to raising the level of readiness of the RSNF, enhancing maritime security in the region and protecting the vital strategic interests of the Kingdom. In addition, the project ships are an important addition to the capabilities of the RSNF in protecting the Kingdom's maritime interests and localizing advanced military industries technically," he said.

“The warships of the Sarawat project are distinguished by having the latest combat systems to deal with all air threats, surface and subsurface, as well as electronic wars that have more capabilities than many of the world’s navies, and they are also a great addition to the capabilities of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces to protect the capabilities and interests of the nation’s maritime,” the Saudi Press Agency report.