Saudi Arabia inaugurates 4th Industrial Revolution Center in partnership with WEF

Saudi Arabia has inaugurated the 4th Industrial Revolution Center in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, according to Eng. Abdullah Amer Al-Sawahah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the center was inaugurated in partnership with the WEF, on the sidelines of the first Saudi Forum for the 4th Industrial Revolution, organized by KACST at its headquarters with the participation of the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, a number of ministers and officials, and a number of local and international speakers.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Sawahah pointed out that flexibility and speed in setting policies and regulation is a key element to move forward in the 21st century, citing Saudi Arabia's experience in “THE LINE” project in NEOM.

He considered that what is happening in NEOM today is the largest innovative platform for planning urban models and future cities for the next 150 years.

Prof. Klaus Schwabcongratulated Saudi Arabia on inaugurating the 4th Industrial Revolution Center, which aims to harness new technologies with the best principles of flexible governance, which needs government, business, and civil society to act together to make technology a force for good and ensure that society benefits from it.

Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, President of KACST, indicated that the Kingdom’s public, private and non-profit sectors have to cooperate and coordinate the efforts and open channels of dialogue to increase awareness about the 4th Industrial Revolution and identify potential risks.

He also said that Saudi Arabia has a solid economic base to build on through recent reforms to the governance model and the establishment of new entities such as the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the National Cybersecurity Authority, the Digital Government Authority, and the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority.

Read more: Saudi Arabia ranked first for digital competitiveness among G20 nations: Report