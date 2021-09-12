MBC reveals special Saudi National Day coverage plan

MBC Group, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest media company, announced special coverage plans ahead of Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day on September 23, 2021.

The plans include 14-hour coverage by MBC Group presenters who will be reporting from various locations across the Kingdom, with a one-hour operetta featuring Saudi stars also scheduled to take place in the day.

Special segments are set to appear on various shows including MBC In A Week, Sabah Al Kheir Ya Arab, 9KSA NEWS, as well as full episodes dedicated to the National Day on Sada Al Malaeb and Bil Mokhtasar. Special radio coverage will also appear on MBC FM, with a special also set to run on Al Arabiya News.

In 2020, MBC Group reported that it reached four million unique households, with a 52 percent share of audience.

“The notable reach recorded during National Day present brands with a unique opportunity to leverage MBC GROUP’s premium content. It’s an opportunity to raise mass brand awareness by connecting with viewers’ sense of pride and love for Saudi Arabia,” said Ziyad Alomair, Director - Government and SMEs at MBC Media Solutions (MMS), MBC GROUP’s in-house commercial advertising and sales unit, according to a statement.

This year’s National Day content will focus on Vision 2030 achievements and Saudi Arabia’s history and developments, the statement read.

Last year, Saudi Arabia celebrated its 90th National Day with massive air shows, fireworks, and events.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud.

