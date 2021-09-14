Senior Saudi delegation to attend top defense, security trade exhibition in London

Saudi Arabia’s upcoming World Defense Show has announced it will take part at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event set to be held in London, according to organizers.

A senior-level delegation from World Defense Show, set to be held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, will be at the DSEI Saudi Pavilion to highlight opportunities in the Gulf defense show market.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Other major players from Saudi Arabia also in attendance at DSEI will include event founder General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and strategic partner Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

“Several high-level dignitaries as well as leaders and key executives of large multinationals are set to visit the Saudi Pavilion, which will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of defense systems and solutions,” organizers from the Saudi side said in a press release statement.

Meanwhile, ADS, which represents more than 1,100 UK businesses operating in the aerospace, defense, security and space sectors, has officially confirmed its attendance at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show.

The company will co-ordinate and manage the UK Pavilion at the inaugural show in Riyadh from March 6-9 2022, unlocking opportunities for firms to access the fast-growing Middle East defense market.

Six of the Kingdom’s largest 10 defense firms – including Saudi Arabian Military Industries, Military Industries Corporation, Al-Tadrea, GDC, Middle East Propulsion Company, National Company for Mechanical Systems, and Wahaj – have so far booked their stands.

“Following months of COVID restrictions, video calls and remote meetings, we are thrilled to be getting back on the ground and welcoming clients to the Saudi Pavilion at DSEI. Visitors to the stand will be able to connect with key industry players and learn more about Middle East market opportunities at a time when regional defense economies are booming thanks to a rapid increase in local spending,” said Shaun Ormrod, Chief Executive Officer of World Defense Show.

“Our agreement with ADS means UK firms will further benefit from being part of a dedicated international pavilion space, bringing valuable brand exposure and increased footfall throughout the event,” he added.

Set to be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from March 6-9 2022, the World Defense Show will serve as the global stage for defense interoperability, a topic that has become a growing challenge for decision-makers around the world, connecting all five key domains – air, land, sea, space and security.

Read more:

Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers

More than 100 Saudi firms to participate in Kingdom's first World Defense Show

Saudi Arabia begins phase two of construction for its World Defense Show

Saudi Arabia launches ‘World Defense Show’ to deepen military partnerships in 2022