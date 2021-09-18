.
.
.
.
UAE rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights as ‘incorrect’

Visitors and journalists tour the construction site of the midfield terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Reuters)
“Every country has its own laws and legal institutions, the UAE constitution and national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents,” the Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates rejected on Friday as “factually incorrect” a resolution passed by the European Parliament criticizing its human rights record and calling for the release of peaceful political activists.

“We strongly reject the allegations made in the text, which have been previously addressed and dismissed as factually incorrect. Moreover, the resolution completely ignores all of the UAE’s significant achievements in the human rights field.”

