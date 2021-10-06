Qatar foreign minister visits UAE as relations continue to thaw

Qatar’s foreign minister visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he met with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince on Wednesday, state news agency WAM reported, as the two Gulf states work on improving bilateral ties after years of a bitter rivalry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani was received by Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and discussed “ways to enhance them (ties) to serve the interests of their nations,” WAM said.

Wednesday’s meeting followed a similar visit in August by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, UAE’s National Security Adviser and a brother of Sheikh Mohamed, to Doha where he met with Qatar’s emir.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to end the dispute that had led them to sever ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations that Doha supported “terrorism.” Doha denied the charges.

Riyadh and Cairo have led efforts to mend ties and appointed ambassadors to Qatar, while Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so. All but Bahrain have restored travel and trade links.

Read more:

Qatar places $760 mln order with China for liquid-gas ships

US, Qatar sanction Gulf-based Hezbollah financial network; Bahrain freezes accounts

Taliban say Qatar will act as ‘bridge’ between group, international community