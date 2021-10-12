Expo 2020 Dubai: Kazakhstan’s PM meets UAE officials, discusses investment deals

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday as part of an official visit to the UAE, during which more than $6 million worth of new investments was discussed.



Prime Minister Mamin held talks in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as well as with officials from the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and representatives from other leading companies in the UAE.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The parties discussed the implementation of earlier agreements and the prospects for increased opportunities in the areas of trade, finance and investment, energy, transport and logistics, agro-industrial and other spheres, according to an official statement issued by the Kazakhstan Prime Minister’s office through its website primeminister.kz.



Emirati companies are involved in the implementation of 11 large investment projects in Kazakhstan, with a total value of more than $3.5 billion.



Following the discussions, an agreement was signed to implement a strategic partnership for the development of more than $6 billion worth of projects in priority sectors in Kazakhstan, such as energy, agro-industrial, transport and logistics, pharmaceutical and financial sectors.



Kazakhstan’s main partner in the implementation of the agreement is ADQ, which manages assets worth more than $175 billion.



Memorandums of understanding were also signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; as well as between the Astana International Financial Center and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Center and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the statement said.



The Kazakhstan Pavilion at Expo 2020 is located in the Opportunity District. The pavilion showcases the country’s dynamic development, cultural diversity, rich human and natural resources, and its tourist, technological and investment opportunities.

On Monday, Expo organizers said they had recorded 411,768 visits to the world’s biggest cultural gathering in the first 10 days.

The Expo – the first to be held in the Middle East – officially opened its doors on October 1, with more than 25 million visits to the site expected during the six-month extravaganza.

Read more:

More than 400,000 visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in first ten days

Expo 2020 leads to increased business buoyancy in Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai unveils nine-meter-tall giants to honor Arab explorers