Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman al-Rajhi issued a decision on Sunday to nationalize marketing professions, providing more than 12,000 jobs for Saudi Arabians, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Rajhi issued a ministerial decision restricting work to Saudis in the professions of secretarial, translation, stock keeper and data entry in all regions of the Kingdom.

The minister issued the decision to localize marketing professions at a rate of 30 percent for establishments with five or more employees, which will come into effect on May 8.

This comes in “continuation of the Ministry’s efforts to provide an appropriate and stimulating work environment for male and female citizens, and to expand the circle of their participation in the labor market,” SPA reported.

The ministry will also provide packages of incentives related to supporting private sector establishments in employing Saudis.

