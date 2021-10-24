.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization

  • Font
Saudi Arabian students study in the Prince Salman Library at the King Saud University in Riyadh October 30, 2002. The government is stepping up efforts at “Saudization” in a country where a third of the workforce is foreign and unemployment among Saudis is running anywhere between eight to 12 percent. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Arabian students study in the Prince Salman Library at the King Saud University in Riyadh October 30, 2002. (File photo: Reuters)
Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman al-Rajhi issued a decision on Sunday to nationalize marketing professions, providing more than 12,000 jobs for Saudi Arabians, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Rajhi issued a ministerial decision restricting work to Saudis in the professions of secretarial, translation, stock keeper and data entry in all regions of the Kingdom.

The minister issued the decision to localize marketing professions at a rate of 30 percent for establishments with five or more employees, which will come into effect on May 8.

This comes in “continuation of the Ministry’s efforts to provide an appropriate and stimulating work environment for male and female citizens, and to expand the circle of their participation in the labor market,” SPA reported.

The ministry will also provide packages of incentives related to supporting private sector establishments in employing Saudis.

Read more:

Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to offer customer service jobs for citizens only to increase Saudization

Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative plan for net zero emissions explained

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers
Top Content
Watch: Iranian governor slapped during inauguration ceremony Watch: Iranian governor slapped during inauguration ceremony
Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
US nears deal to use Pakistan’s airspace to conduct operations in Afghanistan: Report US nears deal to use Pakistan’s airspace to conduct operations in Afghanistan: Report
German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’ German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’
Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More