Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice

Organizers behind the first-ever Miss Universe UAE have canceled a planned coronation night for the inaugural beauty contest.

The event, which was supposed to be held on Sunday, November 7, was called off “due to time constraints,” according to a statement posted by organizers on their Instagram story.

“The Miss Universe UAE Organization would like to announce the cancellation of the live coronation night of the Miss Universe UAE on Sunday November 7, 2021, due to time constraints,” it said. “Please watch this space for further news and updates.”

No updates were posted on the organization’s dedicated Twitter page.

A new date has not been announced.

The names of 30 finalists were to be announced ahead of the historic coronation night, which was meant to name the first representative from the UAE at the global beauty pageant.

Organizers have so far revealed the names of 25 contestants, which included three Emirati models but have not posted any updates in two weeks.

The last five names have not yet been revealed.

The eventual winner of the Miss Universe UAE is set to go on to represent the Emirates in the global Miss Universe contest which will be held in December in Eilat, Israel.

Models Ameera Alawadhi, Marwa Al Hashemi and Reem Birdette will join other UAE residents for a chance to make history and become the first representative from the country at the pageant, now in its 70th year.

The finalists so far have been unveiled on Twitter by the Miss Universe UAE organization, who have said the inaugural contests will show the importance of inclusion.

“Inclusivity means not ‘just we’re allowed to be there,’ but valued. Smart group of people will do amazing things, but truly diverse group of people will do impossible things,” the organization said on Twitter.

Last month Emirati hopeful Ameera Alawadhi took to her Instagram page to share her excitement at being one of the chosen few.

“I’m shaking,” she wrote at the time. “I am so excited to announce that I’m one of the first Emirati women to make it to the Top 30 of the first-ever Miss Universe UAE.”

“I really want to use this platform and opportunity to redefine what ‘beauty’ should mean to us as women, and especially to represent Khaleeji women.”

“My mission is to show the world what we really have to offer, and that we do not ever have to hide.”

She has not updated her page since the coronation night cancelation.

The entry for the pageant was not limited to only UAE citizens, but also residents in the country.

Entry for the pageant was open to all female residents between the ages of 18 and 28 who have lived in the UAE for more than three years.

On October 15, the thousands of applicants were shortlisted to 300 contestants.

Following the audition, organizers said 30 contestants were to make it to the now-canceled Sunday, November 7 event.

The number was set to be cut down to the top 15 contestants, and then be cut down to only five. For the top five, there will be a question-and-answer round, and then the top three will be announced, followed by the crowning of the winner.

