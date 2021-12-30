.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for January 9: Decree

  • Font
Iraq's President Barham Salih casts his vote at a polling station in Baghdad, as Iraqis go to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election, in Iraq, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraq's President Barham Salih casts his vote at a polling station in Baghdad, as Iraqis go to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election, in Iraq, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for January 9: Decree

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.

Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iraq supreme court ratifies October election results, rejects appeals

‘Fraud’ case in Iraqi court against election results by PMU adjourned

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force
Top Content
Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine? Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine?
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months
US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More