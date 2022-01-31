UAE says intercepted Houthi ballistic missile, destroyed launching site in Yemen

The UAE intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis and destroyed the launching site in Yemen, the defense ministry said early Monday.

The ministry added that the interception of the missile resulted in no damages, as the debris fell in unpopulated areas.

The defense ministry also said: “UAE air defence forces and the Coalition Command have succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites.”

It stressed “full readiness” to deal with any threat, and vowed to take all necessary measures to protect the country.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said air traffic is operating as usual, operations of all flights are running normally, and there is no impact on flights and airports as a result of the Houthi ballistic missile.

This marks the third cross border aerial attack by the Houthis against the UAE in less than three weeks.

The Houthis launched on January 17 a deadly attack using cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, to target Abu Dhabi. The attack led to a fire breaking out and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three people and wounding six others.

That was followed by another attack against Abu Dhabi on January 24, but UAE authorities said they successfully intercepted the two Houthi ballistic missiles with no casualties. The UAE said then it coordinated efforts with US forces at Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi.

The Houthis have threatened to keep targeting the UAE so long as it backs groups in Yemen fighting against the militia.

The UAE is part of the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia which intervened in Yemen in 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Arab Coalition and pro-government groups have been making gains in Yemen, reclaiming provinces from under the control of the Houthis.

