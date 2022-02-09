FIFA Qatar phase one ticket applications end, marks 17 million requests in 20 days

Seventeen million ticket requests have been made for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the application period concluded on Tuesday, according to a statement from FIFA.

The largest number of applications came from Qatari residents, according to the same statement, bringing an end to the 20-day request period.

FIFA also said that the final match at Lusail Stadium attracted the most number of requests, 1.8 million.

Prevalent football hotspots including Saudi Arabia and the UAE saw some of the highest number of ticket requests.

The outcome of the request will be announced on March 8 after “FIFA Ticketing will verify that ticket requests meet the sales and household restrictions prior to allocating tickets,” read the statement.

The restriction implies that no more than six tickets (per match) may be purchased by a household sharing the same postal address.

Ticket prices for visitors started around $70, one third the cost of the tournament in Russia.

World Cup organizers have also said more than 1.2 million visitors will be present for the games.

The group stage features 32 teams with games across 12 days when Qatar anticipates 559,000 flying in with a peak of 276,000 ticket holders around November 27 and 28 requiring an estimated 128,000 rooms, according to details provided in December 2021 to the Associated Press.

Local organizers have reserved most hotels in Qatar, according to the Associated Press, so there was no availability showing on Tuesday to book for the duration of the tournament when searching online.

Rooms in hotels, apartments and cruise liners will be made available via a website later this year. Only around 90,000 rooms will be made available to the public with 40,000 set aside for teams, officials, sponsors and media.

