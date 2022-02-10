Dubai horse breeder sells ‘world’s most expensive’ mare egg

A Dubai horse breeder sold what is believed to be the world’s most expensive mare egg, which fetched a price of $878,879 (3.2 million Qatari riyals) at auction, the official WAM news agency reported.

The egg was sold on Tuesday by the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud at an auction in Doha to Qatari businessman Nabil Ali bin Ali, Vice Chairman of the Ali bin Ali retail group and owner of the al-Thumama Stud.

Mare ‘FT Sheila’ comes from an Arabian purebred lineage and is the offspring of stallion ‘Shael Dream Desert’ and mare ‘Sol Bertie TGS.’

The prized mare’s accomplishments include winning the World Arabian Horse Championships in Paris in 2010.

“Our congratulations to Al Thumama Stud… We wish Mr. Nabil Ali Bin Ali and Ms. Dana Nabil Ali Bin Ali success in the stud’s march towards achieving the greatest achievements,” said Mohammed Al-Tawhidi, General Manager of the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, in the WAM statement.

Breeders often auction off embryo transfers in which a fertilized egg is placed into a surrogate mare.

Equestrianism remains popular in the Arabian Gulf, with Dubai’s elite owning some of the most expensive horses in the world.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum owns the Godolphin stables, one of the world’s largest and most significant teams – racking up thousands of race wins and numerous awards.

In 2019 Godolphin reportedly bought 10 horses worth a total of $16 million, according to Business Insider.

At its last auction on February 3 and 4, Godolphin sold several horses worth up to $140,000, according to the stable’s website.

