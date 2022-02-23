.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE’s lone nuclear plant ‘well protected’ against security threats: Regulator

  • Font
A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020 shows a general view of the power plant in the Gharbiya region of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. The United Arab Emirates said on February 17 that it has issued a licence for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world, hailing a historic moment. The national nuclear regulator has approved the issuance of the operating licence for the first of four reactors at the plant, said Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Barakah plant, located on the Gulf coast west of the UAE's capital, had been due to come online in late 2017 but faced a number of delays that officials attributed to safety and regulatory requirements. / AFP / Barakah Nuclear Power Plant / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /Barakah Nuclear Power Plant - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020 shows a general view of the power plant in the Gharbiya region of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. (AFP)

UAE’s lone nuclear plant ‘well protected’ against security threats: Regulator

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ only nuclear power plant is “well protected” against security threats, the regulator said on Wednesday, following a series of unprecedented drone and missile attacks on the Gulf state.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia said in 2017 they fired a cruise missile towards the Barakah plant, a report which the UAE denied. The group has repeatedly threatened to target critical infrastructure in the UAE.

The Houthis have claimed three drone and missile assaults on the UAE this year, with another claimed by a little-known group. A January 17 strike killed three people in Abu Dhabi and wounded more.

“The nuclear power plant is designed according to high security principles and we have issued regulations for physical and cyber security,” Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) Director General Christer Viktorsson said.

“The sensitive parts of the power plant are well protected for any event,” he told reporters.

The UAE overall has “robust security”, he added.

An Arab coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from Sanaa.

The plant in Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and the nation’s capital, is the Arab world’s first nuclear power station and part of the oil producer’s aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Barakah will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity - equivalent to 25 percent of the UAE’s needs.

The first unit began delivering 1400 MW to the national grid in April 2021.

Unit 2, which was licensed to operate in March 2021, is undergoing testing and expected to contribute 1400 MW to the national grid soon, Viktorsson said.

FANR expects to issue Unit 3’s operating licence later this year, once plant operator Nawah Energy demonstrates regulatory requirements are met.

Nawah can then start an 8-9 month testing phase followed by national grid connection.

A licence to operate Unit 4 is expected roughly a year after Unit 3’s is granted, he said.

Read more:

Washington threatens Yemen’s Houthis with new sanctions

UAE, Saudi Arabia thwart separate Houthi attacks

UAE denies Houthi allegations of missile launch against nuclear plant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More