Kuwait government proposes raising retirement age

Kuwait’s government proposed gradually raising the retirement age by three years starting from 2024, its finance minister Abulwahab Mohammed al-Rushaid said on Thursday.
The government will also present a law in parliament about paying retirees a one-time grant of 3,000 dinars, al-Rushaid added.
