Kuwait government proposes raising retirement age

Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. (Reuters)
File photo of a parliament session in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait’s government proposed gradually raising the retirement age by three years starting from 2024, its finance minister Abulwahab Mohammed al-Rushaid said on Thursday.

The government will also present a law in parliament about paying retirees a one-time grant of 3,000 dinars, al-Rushaid added.

