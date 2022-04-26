Saudi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine with British PM Johnson

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the war in Ukraine in a phone call with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Tuesday.

The two leaders also discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

Their conversation covered several regional and international issues, according to SPA.

Johnson visited Saudi Arabia on March 16 as part of a wider Gulf tour following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council was signed upon his visit.

The British premiere was the first major Western leader to visit the Kingdom since 2018, after French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip on December 4.

He reportedly discussed security and defense measures at the time, including efforts to counter threats from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

