Several people were injured and shops were damaged after a gas cylinder exploded in an Abu Dhabi restaurant, the police said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi police said the civil defense evacuated four residential buildings as a precaution and worked to extinguish the fire.

The Authorities will offer temporary accommodation for the residents of the affected buildings until they can be completely secured.

