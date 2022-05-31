Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny.

“Qatar Airways is ready to see this matter through to trial to ensure that its rights are protected and that Airbus is required to address an unprecedented and extremely unique and concerning defect impacting the A350 aircraft type, across the industry and multiple carriers,” the airline said in a statement setting out detailed extracts from a judge’s written ruling.

Airbus said it was surprised by what it termed a “complete mischaracterization” of the ruling, saying it had rejected Qatar’s requests for injunctions and awarded Airbus most costs.

Read more:

Qatar Airways IPO will wait until decade end: CEO

Gulf Arab airlines to ‘join hands’ during World Cup: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways in mystery spat with Airbus