UK’s Queen Elizabeth bestows ‘rare and exceptional honor’ on Kuwait ambassador

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has bestowed a ‘rare and exceptional honor’ on Kuwait's ambassador Khaled al-Duwaisan following three decades of service, Kuwait news agency Kuna reported.

The Kuwaiti ambassador was appointed to the Order of St Michael and St George, a title awarded to those in high office, or who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country.

Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Alistair Harrison said the order is a rare and exceptional honor, presented by the queen to an outgoing foreign ambassador.

It comes in appreciation of his efforts in boosting ties between the two countries in his 30 years of service.

Harrison praised al-Duwaisan’s three decades as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Since 1992, al-Duwaisan has served as Kuwait’s ambassador in London, rising to the position of diplomatic field chief in 2002.

