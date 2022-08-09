Total COVID-19 cases in UAE cross 1 million since onset of coronavirus pandemic

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE since the start of the coronavirus pandemic crossed one million on Tuesday.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said it detected 919 new cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number to 1,000,556.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, over 18,800 active cases remain in the country.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours but the outbreak has claimed 2,337 lives in the UAE as of August 9, the authority reported, while the WHO reported 6.4 million deaths globally since the onset of the pandemic.

At least 24,922,054 vaccine doses have been administered to the residents of the UAE.

In June, following an uptick in cases, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced it would strictly enforce its mask rules – with penalties for those flouting the protocol – and announced it would tighten its rules on the Al Hosn green pass system.

Daily reported cases have declined since June.

COVID-19 origins

A team of international researchers have traced the origin of COVID-19 to the sale of live animals at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China.

The origin of the pandemic – which has killed 6.4 million globally – has been a mystery since the COVID-19 virus first emerged at the end of 2019.

The studies, led by the University of Arizona, traced the start of the pandemic to the sale of live foxes, raccoon dogs and other mammals which were susceptible to the virus before the pandemic’s onset.

The research was published in the journal Science in July.

UAE’s support for international efforts

The UAE has vowed to continue to support international efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a global action plan meeting on measures to address the ongoing pandemic.

Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, in a COVID-19 Global Action Plan Foreign Ministerial Meeting, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continue working with the international community, pledging in May 2022 to provide an additional $60 million, noting that the UAE is looking forward to working closely with the World Bank’s Financial Intermediary Fund to provide vaccines in a sustainable manner.

In addition, al-Hashimy further emphasized that in the last meeting of the global action plan, the challenges facing the supply chains for vaccine production were highlighted, stating that “the UAE was able, through its strong infrastructure, location and huge logistical capabilities, to meet these challenges and transport more than 1.3 billion doses of vaccines to countries in need.”

Read more:

Hong Kong cuts coronavirus hotel quarantine for international arrivals

North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meeting amid zero COVID claim

Biden leaves White House for first time since COVID-19 infection