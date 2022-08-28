Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Pakistan following devastating floods

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday relayed the Kingdom's solidarity with Pakistan and its people following the devastating monsoon rains and flooding that killed hundreds and affected tens of thousands.



The ministry said in a statement posted on its official twitter account that it “expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and to the Government of Pakistan due to this painful incident, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and those missing would survive.”

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the solidarity of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia with the brotherly Republic of #Pakistan, due to the heavy rains, floods, and torrential rains that resulted in deaths, injuries, and missing persons. pic.twitter.com/FoUvewQpQA — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 27, 2022





In figures released Sunday by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033.

This year’s monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people, according to officials, destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

With AFP

