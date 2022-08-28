.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Pakistan following devastating floods

  • Font
A volunteer rows an inflatable boat as he evacuates flood victims, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan, August 27, 2022. (Reuters)
A volunteer rows an inflatable boat as he evacuates flood victims, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan, August 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Pakistan following devastating floods

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday relayed the Kingdom's solidarity with Pakistan and its people following the devastating monsoon rains and flooding that killed hundreds and affected tens of thousands.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry said in a statement posted on its official twitter account that it “expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and to the Government of Pakistan due to this painful incident, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and those missing would survive.”



In figures released Sunday by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033.

This year’s monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people, according to officials, destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

With AFP

Read more:

Video: Pakistan floods force tens of thousands from homes overnight

Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll passes 1,000

Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More