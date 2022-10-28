Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince send well wishes to Iraq’s new government

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent their well wishes to Iraq on the formation of the country’s new government.

The Saudi leaders sent their cables of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in their cables, said: “On the occasion of your government’s winning of the confidence votes by the Iraqi parliament, we are pleased to send… our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity, and to the people of the fraternal Republic of Iraq further progress and prosperity.”

Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government Thursday after a year-long crisis triggered by contested elections, the office of the prime minister said.

“The government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has obtained the confidence of the National Assembly,” his office said in a statement after the vote.

Sudani was chosen earlier this month to form a new government following months of infighting between key Shia Muslim factions that has paralyzed political life for months.

