‘Green Riyadh’: Afforestation of residential neighborhoods to kick off this week

The largest integrated and comprehensive urban afforestation project “Green Riyadh” will begin afforestation of residential neighborhoods around Riyadh on Thursday.



Landscaping will start in Al-Aziziyah neighborhood by planting 623,000 trees in 54 gardens, 61 schools, 121 mosques, and 78 parking spaces, it was announced on Tuesday, reported Saudi Gazette.

The program targets afforestation of more than 120 residential neighborhoods. The designs for afforestation work have been developed based on international standards that took into account the local environment.



The implementation of the project will be accompanied by a campaign to raise residents’ awareness about the start of afforestation in their neighborhood and introduce them to the stages and duration of the project and the future vision of the neighborhood.



An exhibition to introduce the project details will be held in Al-Aziziyah neighborhood from December 29 until January 7. The exhibition will move to other neighborhoods where implementation contracts have been signed, namely: Al-Naseem, Al-Jazeera, Al-Araija, Qurtuba, Al-Ghadair, and Al-Nakhil.

Green Riyadh is one of four grand projects launched in the Saudi capital by King Salman on March19, 2019, under the supervision of the Committee of Grand Projects chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The Green Riyadh project is a key element of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and is an important part of the city’s challenges toward becoming one of the top 100 cities in the world and eventually achieving the highest ranking possible.



The Green Riyadh Project includes planting 7.5 million treesacross the capital and it will contribute to an increase in per capita green space from 1.7 square meters to 28 square meters, and increase the total green space in the city to 9 percent or 545 square kilometers.



Besides its key role in improving the quality of air and reducing the temperature, it will be saving natural habitats and biological diversity inside and outside the city of Riyadh.

