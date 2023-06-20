Dubai Airports issues guidelines for Eid al-Adha travel, expects 3.5 mln passengers

Dubai Airports issued guidelines for travelers at DXB International as it expects 3.5 million passengers through the airport from June 20 to July 3.

The world’s busiest airport is expected to get busier during this time as schools break for the summer and the six-day long weekend for Eid al-Adha begins.

This would mean a daily total average of 252,000 passengers in this period. They are expecting more than a quarter of a million in outbound traffic from June 23 to 25.

In a statement, Dubai Airports said they forecast June 24 to be “exceptionally busy with a total departure load of nearly 100,000 passengers across DXB.”

The number of travelers returning to Dubai after the Eid al-Adha holiday is expected to peak on July 2 with a record breaking 305,000 passengers, the airport authority said.

“…The seasonal peaks this year are expected to be the busiest since 2019, and we are preparing ourselves accordingly. Teams across DXB, representing terminal operations, guest experience, control authorities including Dubai Police, airlines, ground handling, baggage operations, car parks, and multiple commercial and service partners, are all working in perfect sync to maintain the high quality of service that international travelers have to come to expect of Dubai,” Essa al-Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports was quoted as saying in the statement.

To further streamline the rush, Dubai Airports issued guidelines for passengers to follow:

It requested passenger flying Emirates to use the airline’s home, early and self-service check-in facilities as well as a city check-in option at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC or in Ajman. Flydubai passengers have been requested to arrive at the airport at least four hours before the departure time of their flight. Travelers in other airlines have been asked to arrive at the airport no earlier than three hours before the scheduled departure time. Travelers are advised to use online check-in if available. Families with children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates for faster passport control. Passengers have been asked to review the latest travel regulations followed by their final destinations and arrive prepared with all the necessary travel documents before reaching the airport. Travelers have been asked to weigh luggage at home, assemble documents in advance, and prepare for security checks aptly. It reminded that spare batteries and power banks are prohibited to be carried in or as checked-in luggage. Batteries and power banks can only be carried in the hand luggage. Using the Dubai Metro to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3 is recommended. The public transportation timings are usually extended during holiday season. The arrivals’ section in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and authorized airport vehicles only. Guest pick-ups is only possible at designated car parks or valet services.

Dubai’s main airport registered a 55.8 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, reaching 95.6 percent of 2019 pre-pandemic levels. The world’s busiest international hub welcomed around 21.3 million passengers in the first three months of 2023, according to Dubai Airports.

It revised its 2023 forecast upwards to 83.6 million passenger.

