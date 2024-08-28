Saudi Arabia condemns ‘extremist and provocative’ Israeli statements about Al-Aqsa

2 min read

Saudi Arabia has denounced the “extremist and provocative statements” made by Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about building a synagogue in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“The Kingdom affirms its categorical rejection of these extremists and provocative statements and its rejection of the ongoing provocations [of] Muslims’ feelings around the world,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added: “The Kingdom stresses the need to respect the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the statement made by a minister in the Israeli occupation government calling for the establishment of a synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/Heb8fzkzhY — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 27, 2024

On Tuesday, Ben-Gvir repeated a call for Jews to be allowed to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, drawing sharp criticism for inflaming tensions as ceasefire negotiators seek a deal to halt fighting in Gaza.

“The policy at the Temple Mount allows praying there. Period,” Ben-Gvir told an Army Radio interviewer. “The prime minister knew when I joined the government there would not be any discrimination. Muslims are allowed to pray, and a Jew is not allowed to pray?”

Asked if he would build a synagogue on the site if he could, Ben-Gvir replied “Yes, Yes.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office immediately put out a statement restating the official Israeli position, which accepts decades-old rules restricting non-Muslim prayer at the mosque compound, known as Temple Mount to Jews, who revere it as the site of two ancient temples.

“There is no change to the status quo on the Temple Mount,” Netanyahu’s office said.

The hillside compound, in Jerusalem’s Old City, is one of the most sensitive locations in the Middle East, holy for both Muslims and Jews, and the trigger for repeated conflict.

Saudi Arabia also renewed its call to the international community to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis unfolding Gaza and hold Israeli officials accountable for violations of international law.

with Reuters

