Billion-dollar Captagon pills seized in Italy smuggled by Hezbollah, not ISIS: Report

Italian authorities confirmed that nearly 15 tons of smuggled Captagon amphetamine pills seized last year appeared to have originated from the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group and not ISIS, according to the Italian Nova news agency.

A Naples prosecutor said the financial value of the confiscated drugs amounted to about one billion dollars.

Italian authorities previously believed that ISIS was behind the drug smuggling operation but investigations showed that the Syrian regime and Hezbollah were behind it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The drugs were contained in three suspicious containers that included papers intended for industrial use and iron wheels.

As part of an investigation broadcast by the BBC, the Italian Financial Crimes Unit provided details of the shipment, saying that it arrived from Syria and was seized last summer in an operation described as the largest of its kind.

Read more:

Hezbollah steps up support for low-income Lebanese with grocery stores, microloans

US-sanctioned Hezbollah’s Qard al-Hasan installs ATMs, violating Lebanon's fiscal law

Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 22:34 - GMT 19:34