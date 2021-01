An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran has been arrested as he tried to leave the country, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

“The defendant had been free on bail ... and was arrested as he tried to leave the country,” Esmaili told a news conference streamed live.



Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 12:33 - GMT 09:33