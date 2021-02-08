US has ‘no choice’ but to rejoin Iran nuclear deal: Zarif

The US has “no choice” but to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran as it will not get a better deal, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday.

“Sooner or later, the US will have to return to the nuclear deal as they have no better choice and will not get a better deal,” Zarif said in an interview with state TV.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zarif said he thinks the Joe Biden administration “has not yet been able to decide how it wants to proceed” regarding the deal. “They say general, baseless and contradictory things.”

“They still have an opportunity to correct their contradictoriness,” he added.

Tehran is not in a hurry for the US to rejoin the nuclear deal, Zarif said.

Iranians endured the policies of Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, for four years, “what’s two more months,” said Zarif.

“It is up to the Americans to decide whether they want to continue Trump’s policy or adopt a new one. We will wait until they make their decision,” said Zarif.

Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

In response, Tehran has breached the deal’s key limits one after the other, building up its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, refining uranium to a higher level of purity and using advanced centrifuges for enrichment.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Sunday Tehran will return to compliance with the deal only if Washington lifts “all” sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Biden has pledged to rejoin the deal if Iran returns to complying with it, but Tehran has said the US must make the first move by rejoining the deal and lifting sanctions.

In a CBS interview aired Sunday, Biden said the US will not lift sanctions on Iran to get them back to the negotiating table and that they need to stop enriching uranium beyond the limits of the deal first.

Read more:

Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table

Iran’s Khamenei: US must lift sanctions for Tehran to return to nuclear commitments

Iran’s President Rouhani rules out changes to nuclear deal

Last Update: Monday, 08 February 2021 KSA 00:02 - GMT 21:02