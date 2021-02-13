Gas tanker explodes on Iran-Afghanistan border: Officials

A gas tanker exploded on Saturday at a customs post in Afghanistan on the Iranian border, local Afghan officials said, adding that scores of officials were assessing the damage caused by the massive fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iranian media quoted an Iranian customs spokesman in the northeastern province of Khorasan as saying the blast had occurred around noon at the Islam Qala border customs post in Afghanistan.

-Developing

